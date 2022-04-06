1 hour ago

Highlife musician K.K Fosu has labelled his friend and fellow songster Kofi Nti as a useless musician.

The duo who started music together in the 1990s and have lots of hit songs together have not been on good terms for years.

Kofi Nti speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM monitored by Blogger Attractive Mustapha tried to paint a picture as if everything was fine until KK Fosu called into the programme.

When KK Fosu was asked if he has any goodwill message for his “brother” who is believed to have started his music career, he responded that he does not waste time on useless musicians.

“I don’t waste my time on useless musicians, I vowed to myself never to speak on this issue so I’m sorry I made a comment on it now “.

KK Fosu further stated that he does not entertain nor waste time on people who hypocritically act like they are like your brothers and later stab you.

