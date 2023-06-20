2 hours ago

A Koforidua Magistrate Court A has remanded 26-year-old farmer, Godwin Darko, who reported himself to the police after killing his girlfriend at Trom Junction 5 a suburb of Koforidua over the weekend into police custody to reappear on July 4, 2023.

According to the prosecution, the suspect Godwin Darko who has been in a six months relationship with the deceased Felicia Abena Oparebea on Saturday during a misunderstanding over an aborted pregnancy stabbed the deceased several times in the neck killing her instantly.

Godwin Darko after absconding from the murder scene confided in his mother who happens to be the Queen mother of Suhum Nifa Ankobea who then willingly took him to the police station to report himself.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant George Defia who told the court that the murder weapon and bunch of keys used by the suspect to commit the crime are yet to be retrieved prayed the court not to take the plea of the suspect as investigations are ongoing and the command remains committed to unravelling the recent spousal murders in the Eastern Region.

The court presided over by Her Honour Nana Ama Dabbah Fynn who accepted the plea of the prosecution, however, charged the police to ensure a speedy, effective and efficient investigation as the court will not countenance undue delays.

Nana Dede Klottey Suhum Nifa Ankobea Hemaa and the mother of the suspect who spoke to the media pleaded for cool heads to prevail for both families to see to the smooth burial process of the deceased.

Source: citifmonline.com