1 hour ago

A 5 year old girl has been crushed to death while her sibling seriously injured by a collapsed building at Ada Magazine, a suburb of New Juaben South in Eastern Region during a rainstorm.

The back of the concrete block chamber and hall room in a compound house suddenly collapsed on the two siblings- five year old girl and a 7-year -old boy who were in the bedroom while their mother was cooking at the kitchen.

According to the mother of the two children, Diana Labotey, the concrete wall crushed the head of the girl, Kukua Esther, killing her instantly but the boy was trapped under the rubble.

He was was rescued but suffered serious injuries.

The victims were both rushed to the Eastern regional Hospital where Kukua Esther, the Kindergarten pupil was confirmed dead but the boy admitted for treatment.

He is recuperating, according to medical doctors.

“The children were standing behind me in the kitchen but I noticed they were feeling cold so I asked them to go into the room. So after 10 minutes I heard a loud sound so I rushed into the room and noticed the back of the building has collapsed on the children. The head of the girl was badly damaged so when we rushed them to the hospital she was pronounced dead but the boy is still at the hospital”.The bereaved mother narrated.

The body of the deceased girl has been deposited at the morgue pending further investigation by police.