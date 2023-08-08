37 minutes ago

The Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School (SEDASS) Choir, Koforidua is all set to commemorate its 10th anniversary with a grand concert on the 12th of August in an exciting celebration of talent, passion, and dedication to music.

It comes after a decade of becoming a symbol of musical excellence in the region by overcoming numerous obstacles over the years to consistently push boundaries and enchant audiences with their melodious voices.

The Saturday event, under the theme "Reminiscing the Wonders of the Lord and Trailblazing Evangelism: The Role of the Youth", will feature a diverse repertoire of gospel music to showcase the versatility and prowess of the school's choir.

It seeks to celebrate a milestone in its musical journey as the young students eagerly look forward to mesmerising their audience and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The group of young talents has undergone rigorous rehearsals to ensure an unforgettable concert experience on Saturday, organisers have said.

The Koforidua SDA Senior High School Choir has earned a stellar reputation over the past decade for its exceptional vocal harmonies and captivating performances. Comprising talented and vibrant students, the choir has become a symbol of excellence in the region.

Under the guidance of their dedicated directors, the choir has achieved numerous accolades and successes through their impeccable harmonies and captivating performances.

After a decade of shaping young minds and fostering holistic development, it has become a shining beacon of the fusion of education and music.

It is holding the event together with other invited choirs such as the Heavenly Chorale GH, Akyem Sekyere SDA school, and Ahenemma.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a memorable afternoon, showcasing the incredible talent and achievements of the school choir.

With the support of the school community and the Seventh Adventist Church, the Koforidua SEDASS Choir aims to make this concert a memorable affair.

The concert will take place at the SDA College of Education Auditorium at 2:00 p.m.