The Board and Management of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) have indefinitely suspended 85 students of the school following the brutal attack on students and teachers of the New Juaben Senior High School.

The attack, which happened on Sunday, May 14, 2023, left four students of the New Juaben Senior High School and the school’s chaplain badly injured.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service who were called in during the attack managed to arrest four students of SECTECH to commence their investigations.

The school’s disciplinary committee, which also began independent investigations into the attack while liaising with the police, managed to identify six students who masterminded the attack and were immediately handed their sanctions.

According tosources within the school, the disciplinary committee met all 85 students to interrogate them before submitting a report to the school’s board, which then recommended and sanctioned the decision to suspend the students indefinitely.

Majority of the students, who are final year students, will however be given the opportunity to write their final WASSCE exams.

The fate of a student who was hit in the head with a machete during the attack and partially paralyzed and receiving treatment back home in Sehwi Wiaso hangs in the balance as the disciplinary committee awaits his full recovery before he takes his turn at the committee for his punishment.

Meanwhile, Citi News sources within the school have confirmed that the students will be made to pay for the full cost of all damaged items at the New Juaben Senior High School.

This was part of the recommendation from the school’s board.

In addition, the board also recommended the demotion of all prefects in the school for failing to pick up signals of the brutal twin attack that faithful day.

