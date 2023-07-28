1 hour ago

Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club, a lower-tier outfit, has announced the appointment of Eric Donkor as their Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The club made the confirmation through a post on social media on Thursday, July 27.

"We are delighted to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to Eric Donkor as our new Acting CEO," Koforidua Suhyen SC stated in a Twitter post.

Eric Donkor's appointment comes as a replacement for Eric Alagidede, a young football administrator who has moved on to become the new General Manager of Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.

With this appointment, Eric Donkor joins the ranks of many Ghanaian footballers who have transitioned into football administration after retiring from their playing careers.

Notably, he featured for Ashanti rivals Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold SC during his playing days.