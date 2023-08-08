3 hours ago

Ghanaian music icon Kojo Antwi was honoured with the Keys to the City of Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The presentation was made by Mayor Joseph M. Petty in a ceremony at City Hall. The Key to the City is a prestigious honour that is bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to their community.

In Kojo Antwi’s case, the award is a recognition of his lifelong commitment to music and culture.

In his acceptance speech, the legendary Highlife Musician thanked the City of Worcester for the honour and pledged to continue spreading his music and message of love around the world.

He also spoke about the importance of cultural preservation, and he urged the people of Worcester to support the arts and humanities.

Kojo Antwi who has been performing for over 40 years is known for his smooth vocals and melodies. His music has been praised for its positive messages of love, compassion, and peace.

In addition to his musical career, Antwi is also a passionate advocate for Ghanaian culture. He has worked to promote Ghanaian music and dance around the world.

Watch the video below

Source: citifmonline