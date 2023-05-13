5 hours ago

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu has congratulated John Dramani Mahama for winning the party’s flagbearership race in a landslide victory.

In a Facebook post, the former Kumasi Mayor disclosed that he had placed a call to Mr Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

The party is yet to officially confirm former President Mahama’s victory but results trickling in indicate that the former President is coasting to a massive victory in the just-ended primaries.

“I have placed a call to H.E. John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory.

Just as I’ve indicated throughout my campaign, regardless of the outcome of this election I’ll continue to serve the NDC party.”

Mr. Bonsu was the only contender to Mr Mahama after former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor pulled out of the race citing irregularities.

Dr Duffuor accused the leadership of the party of breaching the agreement and assurance given to the three presidential aspirants to resolve the issues raised about the register before Saturday’s polls.

“At the meeting chaired by the former speaker of parliament, Rt Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, all stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the Party Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia would immediately set up a technical team comprising the technical representatives from the 3 presidential aspirants and the party’s election committee to determine how soon the irregularities with the voters register could be resolved in readiness for the Presidential primaries.

Source: citifmonline