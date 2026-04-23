Kojo Oppong Peprah and Salis Samad power Nice into French Cup final

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 23, 2026

Two Ghanaian internationals, Kojo Oppong Peprah and Salis Abdul Samed, played pivotal roles as OGC Nice secured a place in the Coupe de France final with a 2-0 victory over Strasbourg in their semi-final clash.

The Black Stars pair delivered energetic, full-match performances, helping Nice dominate proceedings and seal only the fourth Coupe de France final appearance in the club’s history.

Nice showed composure and attacking intent throughout the encounter, breaking down a resilient Strasbourg side with two well-taken goals. Peprah and Abdul Samed were instrumental in maintaining control in midfield and defence, contributing both tactically and physically across the full 90 minutes.

Their performances will be a source of pride for Ghanaian football fans, as the duo continue to make their mark on the European stage.

OGC Nice will now look ahead to the final, where they will aim to lift the prestigious French domestic cup for the first time in decades.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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