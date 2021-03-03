1 hour ago

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has launched the KoKMA COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the municipality to educate the public about the vaccine.

The Municpal Chief Executive (MCE) of the assembly, Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, took the first jab of the vaccine during the event at the kwame Nkrumah water Park in Accra.

Vaccination

Speaking at the launch, Mr Tawiah explained that he took the jab to encourage the public to avail themselves to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease.

“The move is to win public confidence on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within Korle Klottey Municipality. We want people to know that it is safe and therefore they must get vaccinated,” he said.

He also said the event formed part of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Awareness Campaign aimed at educating and encouraging the public to get vaccinated.

Mr. Tawiah urged people within the municipality to visit the nearest vaccination centers in order to get vaccinated.

Officials from the assembly including the Presiding Member, Mr. Francis Ebo Mensah and Co-ordinating Director, Mr. Bernard Yingura also got vaccinated at the event.

Source: graphic.com.gh