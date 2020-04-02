1 hour ago

A porridge seller has died after she was struck by a vehicle at Adiebeba, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Suweiba Jibrim, 28, was selling at her usual joint when the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

She was confirmed dead by officers who were called to the horrifying scene.

Her body was dismembered and the remains were deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, when Dailymailgh.com visited.

Francis Baah, who survived with minor injuries, is on medication after he was discharged from a hospital.

Baah said the vehicle which was coming from the Ahodwo-roundabout while on top speed, veered towards their direction when the driver lost control.

“As usual I went to buy porridge this morning by the roadside. While I was standing there, a vehicle which was on top speed came from the direction of town. It came towards our direction and hit us. I could not get up when I fell, then I saw a Taxi cab driver and called him.

“He came to my aid and took me to the hospital. From the hospital, we proceeded to the police post at Ahodwo and we were asked to go to the Asokwa Police station. I had a cut on my lips, my head was also affected and I also sustained injuries on the arm,” he narrated to Dailymailgh.com.

Residents of Ahinsan, where the deceased lived, are in shock.

Sympathizers, family members and onlookers gathered to mourn the porridge seller, who, many described as a calm and respectful person.

Mother of the deceased, Memuna Jibrim who could not hold back her tears described her daughter as a hard worker, adding that she has lost a caretaker.

“I have nothing to say, I have left everything to God,” she tearfully shouted.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver of the Hyundai vehicle with registration number GR 682-16 has been detained at the Asokwa District Police Command as part of investigations.

The vehicle has since been towed and parked at the police station.

Suweiba, who left behind two children will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites, one of her relatives told Dailymailgh.com.

