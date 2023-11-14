1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has ridiculed former President, John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah over the decision of the NDC to observe the third anniversary of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Anyidoho’s ridicule comes two days to the 3rd annual anniversary of the former President and Founder of the NDC party.

The leadership of the NDC led by John Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah have initiated a move to remember their former boss who passed on 3 years ago.

The NDC, as part of its activities for the celebration, is expected to unveil a tomb and lay wreathes at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp where the former statesman was laid to rest.

Consequently, the NDC in a statement on November 8, formally wrote to management of the Ghana Arm Forces (GAF) and requested permission for their wreath laying.

However, GAF in response said they cannot grant the NDC’s request without official authorization from the family of late President Jerry John Rawlings, particularly his wife, Madam Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

GAF in its statement signed by NP-ANDOH, Major General and the Chief of Staff said, “I am to respectfully request that the NDC seeks clearance from the immediate family and the Ghana Armed Forces will facilitate the process. Respectfully submitted for your further action, please”.

Koku Anyidoho, adding his voice to the development laughed at the NDC’s 2024 flagbearer and its National Chairman, John Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC said the duo never showed respect to J.J Rawlings when he was alive so he is shocked they want to eulogise him in death.