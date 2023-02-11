2 hours ago

Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has lauded former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for having the guts to criticize her own government's efforts to include retirees in its domestic bond exchange programme.

He stated that the former government appointee has demonstrated what it takes to be a responsible citizen of the country rather than a mere spectator.

Koku Anyidoho continued by saying that anyone willing to make such a bold decision in his political party the NDC, where he previously held the position of deputy general secretary, would have been criticized and labelled as a traitor for speaking out against the party.

Because the party despises boldness and labels those who speak their minds as traitors and bitter individuals.

“I can imagine how my people will be jumping on this, and praising Sophia Akufo for being bold. Yet, within our own party, we abhor boldness and refer to people who speak their minds as, “traitors” & “bitter people”. Hypocrites & parasites. Tweaa!!!” he said in a social media post.

The former Chief Justice of Ghana, who was appointed by the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stated in an interview with Ghanaweb on February 10, 2023, that, she finds it unlawful and wicked for the government to sacrifice the profits of retirees for its domestic debt exchange.

"I find this wicked, disrespectful, I find it unlawful. I find it totally wrong, period, because you don’t solve your problems by sacrificing your aged. That’s the last thing you should do especially when you don't have any services that are actually geared at the comfort and relief of the aged," she added.

Responding to the comment by the former Chief Justice, Samuel Koku Anyidoho praised Justice Sophia Akufo and urged the public to follow in the footprints of the former government appointee.

“Very Senior ‘CITIZENS’ (not spectators), are talking. “He who has an ear, let him hear what the Holy Spirit is saying to the Church”. Revelations 2:29. Amen,” he added.

Source: Ghanaweb