2 hours ago

The election petition hearing has come to an end as the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC).

By default, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has lost his bid to nullify the declaration of the December 7 election for a re-run.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, suspended former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, defended the party and not Mr Mahama.

In series of tweets, Mr Anyidoho said the fight was not about the party, but not an individual [John Dramani Mahama] and the EC and charged Ghanaians to target their ‘weapons’ at the appropriate person.

Mr Anyidoho suggested that Mr Mahama be left alone to fight his battles, independent from the party he serves.

But, some aggrieved stalwarts of the NDC challenged his notion and explained that their motto suggests ‘unity and stability.’

Koku Anyidoho Speaks After Supreme Court Ruling

Email

Print

(1)

Comments

The election petition hearing has come to an end as the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission (EC).

By default, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has lost his bid to nullify the declaration of the December 7 election for a re-run.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, suspended former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, defended the party and not Mr Mahama.

In series of tweets, Mr Anyidoho said the fight was not about the party, but not an individual [John Dramani Mahama] and the EC and charged Ghanaians to target their ‘weapons’ at the appropriate person.

Mr Anyidoho suggested that Mr Mahama be left alone to fight his battles, independent from the party he serves.

But, some aggrieved stalwarts of the NDC challenged his notion and explained that their motto suggests ‘unity and stability.