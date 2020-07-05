Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has signed the Book of Condolence as he mourns late politician Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.
This was when he paid a visit to the former Ghana Forestry Commission Boss’ family popularly.
Taking to Twitter to announce his visit to the family, he penned an emotional tribute to the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to reports, he died Wednesday evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after contracting Covid-19.
Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
My friend Sir John is gone to his Maker indeed: I have had no option but to visit his residence this morning to commiserate with his family & sign a Book of Condolence. What is Man, that, we should boast of our existence? Sir John, I shall deeply miss you. pic.twitter.com/i7Ws7WkYbQ— Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 3, 2020
