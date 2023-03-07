3 hours ago

South African NDC Council of Elders Chairman and the Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums, Benjamin Kofi Quashie is not happy with the attitude of former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho towards former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said Mr. Anyidoho’s supposed hatred for Mahama is “nauseating and legendary”.

Speaking to the media on Anyidoho’s reactions to Mahama’s intention of scraping the ex-gratia when he becomes president, Mr. Quashie averred that, “Mr. Anyidoho was a former government appointee and benefited from ex-gratia. Why is he not also returning his to the state as he wants others to believe about President Mahama”.

When he was asked to focus on the substance of the matter and leave Koku out, the NDC’s SA Council of Elders Chair said, “I know he was the former Deputy General Secretary, but what hasn’t he said about former President Mahama? What didn’t he say about General Asiedu Nketiah before he became National Chairman?”

He further accused the former Head of Communications at the Presidency of neglecting commenting on bread-and-butter issues but rather being fixated on NDC issues.

“This smacks of someone doing the job of his paymasters, and we wouldn’t take him seriously”.

Again, when his attention was drawn to claims that, the ex-gratia issue would dent President Mahama’s image in the campaign, Mr. Kofi Quashie answered in the negative saying “the party is coming up with a brilliant manifesto that we’re all going to see when the NDC elects the flagbearer and from there the party would roll out its programmes and policies for all to see”.

In sum, Mr. Quashie contended that “I can assure you that ex-President Mahama walks the talk and whatever he’s saying, he would definitely do. This is a cup in the feather of President Mahama”.

“It would never be a dent on President Mahama’s campaign. President Mahama is the only rescuer of our country from the economic doldrums we find ourselves in”, he added in an interview.

Source: citifmonline