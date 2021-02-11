2 hours ago

Broadcast Journalist with Despite Media, Afia Pokuaa also known as Vim Lady has said that suspending Koku Anyidoho is the biggest mistake of the umbrella family.

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) on Tuesday February 9, 202s1 in a statement signed by its General Secretary Asiedu Nketia announced the suspension of the party’s former Deputy General Secretary Mr. Koku Anyidoho.

The statement further directed him to the disciplinary committee where further investigations will be conducted on a petition brought before the party’s leadership to sack him from the party.

But reacting to the sack, Afia Pokuaa believes it’s a bad decision by the largest opposition party considering the times that the country’s political arena is in.

According to her, Koku Anyidoho was a toothless bulldog who could not have caused any havoc to the party but suspending him will arm him politically to destroy the NDC by partnering with the governing NPP.

“One of NDC’s bad mistakes is suspending Koku Anyidoho. The NDC has committed a serious blunder with this suspension. The same problems that gave the NPP a tough time and almost cost them the 2016 elections is what the NDC is repeating.

How can Koku Anyidoho be dangerous? Koku Anyidoho is just pissing in and you need to leave him to do what he wants. When it gets to congress go and vote if he loses fine. Now you have given Koku Anyidoho political capital. If I were him I will become like Rawlings and go and negotiate with NPP so I sell NDC secrets. Sacking Koku Anyidoho is one of the worst mistakes NDC can make.

Your party members will be clamoring for Koku to leave but if Koku leaves, it will not bring the votes your party lost. The one million votes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo beat you within 2016 will not come back if Koku Anyidoho is suspended”.