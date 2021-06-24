6 hours ago

One Sarafina Mensah has been left with bruises after receiving 40 lashes from her headteacher for leaving the school premises without an exeat.

The victim, who is a boarding student of Komenda Senior High School on June 20, 2021 left campus to the house for food items.

Upon her return, the headteacher, identified as Madam Ama Sika gave the student 40 lashes on the buttocks leaving her with bruises on the buttocks and some parts of her body.

According to a Class FM news report, Sarafina subsequently visited the hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries.

She also narrated what had transpired between herself and the headteacher to the housemistress a day after the incident happened.

The headteacher has since been reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) for investigations to be launched into the matter.

Source: Ghanaweb