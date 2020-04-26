2 hours ago

In an era where countries including Ghana have closed their borders many believe it is time for countries to take their destinies into their own hands.

And in Ghana, it is time for the 'Ghana beyond aid agenda'.

Mavis Ama Frimpong, a former Eastern Regional Minister in a discussion on UTV's 'Critical Issues' said in the spirit of taking charge of one's own destiny, the Komenda sugar factory should be opened.

Ms Frimpong does not understand why the ruling government has not yet made the factory operational.

However, host of the show Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady says the current state of the factory is the fault of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She believes 'NDC and NPP need to answer to Ghanaians'.