2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 10, 2020, updated the nation on the measures taken against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Amongst the update given, the president listed about 10 different local Ghanaian foods that can boost the immune system of citizens in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the country, Akufo-Addo stated that it is important for Ghanaians to improve their hygiene by exercising, eating well, and generally living a healthy lifestyle.

He thus advised Ghanaians to take in key vitamins to fortify the immune system. “For instance, we are told that the key vitamins that fortify our immune system are vitamins A, B6, C, and E.

Akufo-Addo added that fortunately for Ghanaians, all of these can be found in many of our local foods.

Below is a list of local foods that will help boost your immune system to fight the Coronavirus.

Oranges, Kontomire, Millet, Cashew nuts, Crabs, Plantain, Okro, Dawadawa, Brown rice, Mushrooms