3 hours ago

Ghanaian star Richmond Boakyi Yiadom could he heading to the Turkish league following interest from Konyaspor.

The Red Star Belgrade striker is a transfer candidate in the January transition period as Konyaspor are said to have announced a £900,000 euro for the services of the 26-year-old Ghanaian according to report by alo.rs/sport

Richmond Boakye, who is regarded as the best foreigner in the history of the Red Star, has attracted a lot of offers from several clubs in Europe including Besiktas.

His status, as well as that of most internationals in the red and white camp, is questionable due to international breaks and injuries.

Report also indicates that clubs such as Trabzonspor, two clubs from the American MLS League, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are in contention for Boakye's signature.