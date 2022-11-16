2 hours ago

Korean NPC President Jung Jin-owan has donated an accessible VIP bus to the African Paralympic Committee for the organization of the Accra 2023 Africa Para Games.

This news was shared with the APC during a meeting between executives of the APC and executives of the Korean NPC at the ongoing 2022 IPC Membership Gathering and Extraordinary General Assembly at the Titanic Chaussee Hotel in Berlin, Germany.

Present at the meeting were

Mr. Samson Deen, APC President; Dr. Hayat Catab, APC Vice President; and Henry Larbi, Administrative Assistant at APC Secretariat.

The Korean delegation was led by Jung Jin-owan, President of the Korean NPC, Dong-Hyan Bae - Vice Chairman of the Chan Sung Group, and the Secretary and Interpreter to the Korean NPC.