3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare has tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to Accra based Citi News.

In a news bulletin on Wednesday, June 23, the media outfit said its sources say the CEO has been out of office for the past 10 days as a result of the positive test.

Dr. Daniel Asare's positive test is the latest case of a high profile official contracting the novel virus.

Three staff of Dr Asare's office have also gone into isolation according to the report.

Several top officials in Ghana’s health sector have in the last couple of weeks contracted the disease.

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman Manu, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Lydia Dsane-Selby are both receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ghana’s last coronavirus case count stood at 14,568 with 10,907 recoveries and 95 deaths.

Ghanaweb