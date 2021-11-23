3 hours ago

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has issued a disclaimer to a purported COVID-19 passport bearing its name and in circulation.

In a statement dated Monday, November 22, 2021, the hospital stated that it has not issued any special passport for Ghanaians.

“The hospital’s attention has been drawn to a vaccination document labelled as COVID-19 passport which has been issued in the name of the hospital.

“We wish to categorically state that the Management of the hospital has not authorized the issuance of these passports that bear its name,” the statement read in part.

It went on to state that the only sanctioned passport in the country is what people should accept whilst advising the public to take note of the unauthorized ones.

“Currently, there is only one COVID-19 passport that is nationally sanctioned and internationally recognized, a copy of which is attached for your attention.

“The general public is therefore advised to take note that Korle Bu Teaching Hospital does not issue COVID-19 passports,” it added.

Ghana’s current statistics on the number of persons who have been vaccinated stands 3.37million total doses given, with 840,000 fully vaccinated.