Doctors at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have threatened to withdraw their services by February 13, 2023, if certain conditions outlined to the management of the facility are not addressed.

In a protest letter, the doctors accused the management of discrimination in the payment of the arrears of the Thirteenth Month Salary for doctors working in Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The doctors also claim that not only has the communication to the management not to pay the 25% of the arrears until a clear agreement on the timelines for the remainder of the arrears gone unheeded, but the payment seems to have been ceded to the departments instead of payment from a central pool.

According to the doctors, by decentralizing the payment, doctors working in financially challenged departments would be disadvantaged.

As part of a road map to withdraw their services, the doctors state that beginning the 30th of January to the 5th of February 2023, they expect management to come out with clear timelines for the payment of the arrears and to make this payment a centralized one instead of departmental.

They add that if nothing is received, they would withdraw service to the Outpatient department as well as elective surgeries and procedures. This will be followed by the refusal to attend to emergencies till all inpatients are discharged.

Source: citifmonline