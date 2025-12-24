3 hours ago

The management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has announced plans to carry out a mass burial of unclaimed bodies currently stored at its mortuary, citing severe congestion at the facility.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, December 23, the hospital said the mortuary has reached full capacity, making the exercise necessary to ease pressure on the facility. Management explained that the burial will involve all unclaimed, unknown, and unidentified bodies currently in its custody.

The hospital has therefore appealed to relatives, next of kin, or anyone with a legitimate interest in any of the bodies to come forward within a specified period to make the necessary arrangements.

“Relatives, next of kin, or any persons with interest in any of the bodies are requested to contact the Management of KBTH within twenty-one (21) days of this notice, on or before 18th January 2026, to make the necessary arrangements,” it stated.

According to KBTH, preliminary records indicate that approximately 320 unclaimed bodies are likely to be affected by the exercise. Management warned that all bodies remaining unclaimed after the deadline will be buried in line with approved procedures and relevant regulations.

The hospital noted that the mass burial will be conducted in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation as the process is carried out.