3 hours ago

Coach Kosta Papic practiced and perpetrated favoritism among Hearts of Oak players, club board has said.

He has also been blamed for inconsistencies of tactics implementation and fielding of injured players.

The Serbian trainer resigned from his job on Monday, accusing the club's board and management of "interference in player selection".

But Board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo countered the Serbian's claim, saying the players were not happy under his tutelage.

"Hearts of Oak players told the board that Kosta Papic is their problem," Nyaho Tamakloe said.

The past few days has seen the entire technical men leaving their jobs for various reasons.

Assistant Coach Asare Bediako was the first to resign after 3 months at helm.

On Monday Kosta Papic tendered in his resignation after 10 matches and just minutes later goalkeeper trainer George Owu also resigned on personal reasons.

The club Board also on Tuesday sacked the team manager Sarbahn Quaye, who had been with the team since 2015.

With the club facing tough duel against Abusua Dwarfs on Sunday, the club has appointed their Under-15 coach to take charge until a new coach is announced.

Report had linked the vacancy job to former Assistant Coach Yaw Preko Yaw Preko, who also played for the Phobians, but it look uncertain as he has already been appointed as the assistant coach of Accra Great Olympics.