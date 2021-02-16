Kosta Papic blasts Hearts Board and Management over inference in player selection

He staged a come back to the camp of the Phobians with the aim of relocating what he did 12 years ago when he led them to a legue triumph.
However, he believes the current situation at the 2008/09 league Champions will not make it pleasant for any professional coach to accept to stay, therefore feels it was the best time to take a bow.
Papic spilled the beans after he tenderd in his resignation on Monday, just in his 3rd month at helm.
"The influence from the management and board in player selection will make every professional coach uncomfortable at Hearts of Oak,” Papic is reported to have told Accra-based Angel FM.
Papic, who was having a second stint with the Phobians, made a bright start after replacing Edward Odoom in November last year. But after going four matches without a win, Papic’s tactics and selections were questioned, a development the 60-year old Serbian believes amounts to interference. His resignation was the second of a spree that has hit the camp or the Phobians in a spate of seven days. First to resign was the Assistant coach Asare Bediako who joined Hearts weeks before the arrival of Papic. But just minutes after the Serbian left his post, Goalkeepers Coach Ben Owu also followed with his resignation letter after two years of service to the rainbow club. Management is yet to respond to Papic's accusations but reports indicate they, are looking at a quick replacement to stay in contention for their league campaign.
