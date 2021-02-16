Kosta Papic blasts Hearts Board and Management over interference in player selection

9 hours ago

Resigned Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has defended his action of leaving the club at midseason, saying "Management and Board interference" in player selection made him feel "uncomfortable".

He staged a come back to the camp of the Phobians with the aim of relocating what he did 12 years ago when he led them to a legue triumph.

However, he believes the current situation at the 2008/09 league Champions will not make it pleasant for any professional coach to accept to stay, therefore feels it was the best time to take a bow.

Papic spilled the beans after he tenderd in his resignation on Monday, just in his 3rd month at helm.

"The influence from the management and board in player selection will make every professional coach uncomfortable at Hearts of Oak,” Papic is reported to have told Accra-based Angel FM.