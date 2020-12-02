Kosta Papic: returnee tactician grabs huge endorsement from club Hearts of Oak

1 hour ago

Newly appointed head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Papic has received massive endorsement from former Hearts of oak players, who have backed the club's decision to bring back the Serbian to Accra.

His arrival at the camp of the Rainbow club has been greeted with highly welcoming reactions from club legends, who worked in 2008/09 season when the Serbian largely led Phobians in triumphant campaign in a league that ended in photo finish.

Esme Mends, Kofi Abanga and Francis Joojo Bossman believe the return of the Serbian tactician can help turn things around in favour of the Phobians.

The trio together with the diminutive Obed Ansah formed the midfield quartet of the squad that won the 20th league title under the tutelage of the Serbian.

Former midfielder Esme Mends believes with discipline from the playing body, Papic can repeat his 2009 feat.

“I know Papic, I know with the kind of players Hearts of Oak have now, if only they listen to him then by the end of the first round of the league they (Hearts of Oak) will be on top (of the table) this if only they listen to him and play to instructions,” said the former holding midfielder.

The 60-year-old Serbian’s appointment was officially made public by the club on Tuesday and he will be assisted by former Berekum Chelsea gaffer Joseph Asare Bediako with Odoom also supporting.

He makes a return to the Phobians after 11 years since he left the Ghana Premier League

He is the second league winner to make a come back to Hearts in 6 years, following the reappointment of late Herbet Addo in 2014.

For former player Kofi Abanga, he is cocksure the Phobian revival has just begun with the arrival of the man popularly known as Bill Clinton.

Abanga who was part of the clubs 2007/08 abysmal league performance before Papic took over, told Kumasi based Silver FM that he is very confident in the abilities of the coach and believes he can turn things around at the club.

“I have 100 per cent confidence that Papic can turn things around. With Hearts when there is a new Coach, almost all players get rejuvenated and give their all so as to get selected by him,” Abanga told Silver FM in an interview.

“He is a great talent spotter and if he repeats what he did during our time, things will work out nicely, he said.

“Individually Hearts have good players, the likes of Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu and others individually they are good so with Kosta Papic Hearts will become prominent again."

Papic first took charge of the Hearts of Oak in 2008, replacing Israeli Eyal Lachman, who had struggled with the team to finish 8th in the previous season.

Francis Joojo Bossman, who had been with the Phobians for years before the arrival of Papic also repost some trust in the Serbian.

He is among the senior players in camp at the time the Serbian arrived, and the workerholic midfielder thinks the choice made by the club is bang on.

He described him as a good coach and he can turn things around for the Phobians when given the need backing and support.

“I hope the way he worked with us when we were there and achieved results hope he can replicate same this time. His tactics are good and he relates very well with all the players, he said.

"I hope the confidence will come so he will be able to help the team."

Kosta Papic left his Job after playing 23 matches, with 5 draws and 5 loses.

His assistant at the time Sam Johnson, who also played for the Phobians in the 90s, has also welcomed the return of the man who left the club leading the league with 8 matches to spare with 11 points separating them from the second placed Kotoko.

"Papic is not a foreigner, he has been here before but I don't know if he is the same Papic. I prefer he was here before the start of the season," Johnson told Otec FM.