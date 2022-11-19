6 hours ago

Asante Kotoko will this evening lock horns with Real Tamale United in their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Coach Seydou Zerbo has named a twenty-man squad list for their match day eight game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zeze has returned to the squad after serving his suspension in Kotoko's 1-1 draw against Legon Cities while Charles Owusu has also returned from injury and is part of the team.

John Tedeku misses out due to a groin injury but captain Richard Boadu returns to the squad.

There is no place for Steven Mukwala who has been sidelined by a minor injury he picked up in Kotoko's last game against Legon Cities.

Below is the Asante Kotoko 20-man traveling squad

GOALKEEPERS

Moise Pouaty

Frederick Asare

DEFENDERS

Augustine Agyapong

Samuel Appiah

Mubarak Yusif

Charles Owusu

Sheriff Mohammed

Andrews Appau

MIDFIELDERS

Richard Boadu

Enoch Morrison

Nicholas Mensah

Justice Blay

Shadrack Addo

Serge Eric Zeze

FORWARDS

Dickson Afoakwa

Stephen Amankona

Georges Mfegue

Isaac Oppong

Samuel Boateng