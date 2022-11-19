Asante Kotoko will this evening lock horns with Real Tamale United in their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.
Coach Seydou Zerbo has named a twenty-man squad list for their match day eight game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.
Ivorian midfielder Eric Serge Zeze has returned to the squad after serving his suspension in Kotoko's 1-1 draw against Legon Cities while Charles Owusu has also returned from injury and is part of the team.
John Tedeku misses out due to a groin injury but captain Richard Boadu returns to the squad.
There is no place for Steven Mukwala who has been sidelined by a minor injury he picked up in Kotoko's last game against Legon Cities.
Below is the Asante Kotoko 20-man traveling squad
GOALKEEPERS
Moise Pouaty
Frederick Asare
DEFENDERS
Augustine Agyapong
Samuel Appiah
Mubarak Yusif
Charles Owusu
Sheriff Mohammed
Andrews Appau
MIDFIELDERS
Richard Boadu
Enoch Morrison
Nicholas Mensah
Justice Blay
Shadrack Addo
Serge Eric Zeze
FORWARDS
Dickson Afoakwa
Stephen Amankona
Georges Mfegue
Isaac Oppong
Samuel Boateng
