1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have welcomed the review of the FA's punishment which has reduced their five matches to be played behind closed doors to three.

The FA had earlier ruled that Kotoko will have five of their home matches played behind closed doors following hooliganism at Baba Yara stadium during their week three clash with Berekum Chelsea, a match the porcupines lost by a goal.

The has however announced a review of the punishment meted out to Kotoko, ruling that the team shall now play three home matches behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Stadium and pay a fine of GHc20,000 in relation to unsporting behavior by supporters of the Club.

It comes after the Club pleaded for mitigation based on which the Disciplinary Committee empanelled five members to hear the case.

This decision was taken after the Disciplinary Committee received Asante Kotoko’s reply to the charge sheet sent by the Prosecutor, the FA said.

It has also increased the fine after two officials of the club-Kennedy Boakye Ansah (club PRO) and Isaac Donkor (management member) were charged with misconduct.

In a reaction, Accra Rep of the Club Edmund Ackah says they will rather focus on educating the fans to prevent future occurrences, adding that they are "cooperating fully" to police investigations of the incident that resulted in gunshot.

"We know that it's stated in the regulations that throwing objects unto the field is subject a fine of GHC10,000, so it doesn't have to go to the Disciplinary Committee before," he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM.

"The police are doing their investigation into the incidents that happened at the Baba Yara stadium and we (Kotoko) are cooperating fully.

We will continue to educate the supporters on the regulations rather than dragging our feet on litigation."

Despite the reduction to three for the club after the review of the temporary punishment, the two officials will each serve a five match ban from all football related activities and liable to fines of GHc5000 each in accordance with Article 34(7) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, the FA added.

They have within two days to either accept the charge and immediately comply with the sanctions and that will end this matter or otherwise proceed to submit their Statements of Defence.

Kotoko have already cleared one of their home match against Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday.

The club is yet to issue an official statement on the FA's new rule.