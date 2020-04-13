2 hours ago

Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko has agreed to pay the amount of $240,000.00 as ordered by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA as monies owed them in the transfer of Emmanuel Clottey from Tunisian side Esperance.

Football's world governing body, last week announced their final verdict on the case and Asante Kotoko were charged to pay the transfer money with interest and also to pay the committee that sat on the case.

After a management meeting of the club over the weekend, the Executive Board Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei has reportedly agreed to pay the said amount in full on behalf of the club.

The club will however also demand for the transfer fee of Kwame “Conte” Bonsu who moved to Tunisia in July 2019 from Asante Kotoko and for 15% onward transfer of the player as enshrined in his contract.

Sources say Asante Kotoko will write to FIFA in the coming days to also demand for all these due them from Esperance of Tunis before full payment of the money is done.