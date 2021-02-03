2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have leapt to the defense of their former midfielder Muniru Sulley who reports emerged was under investigations by INTERPOL.

Reports went rife on Wednesday morning about INTERPOL writing a letter to the Ghana Immigration Service seeking assistance with a case involving an alleged match fixing which involves former midfielder Muniru Sulley.

According to Kumasi Asante Kotoko these are the handiworks of bitter Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou who were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Asante Kotoko at the preliminary round despite the second leg not taking place.

The first leg ended 1-0 while the second leg did not go ahead due to the Mauritanian side's inability to raise a team for the game after several of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Asante Kotoko right after the Mauritanian club were eliminated they quickly lodged a complaint with CAF about the illegal registration of Muniru Sulley which Kotoko provided proof to CAF to debunk their claims.

Kotoko claims in their attempts to support their ailing case, FC Noudhibou which is owned by Ahmed Yahya, President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania a powerful man in Mauritania who is seeking the CAF Presidency have decided to involve the country's police to build a non existent case.

The club says their attempts to tarnish the image of their former player will not wash and has urged all parties involved to see to the swift resolution of the case.

KOTOKO CLUB STATEMENT ON MUNIRU SULLEY: