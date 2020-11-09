40 minutes ago

Ghana's representatives for the two major CAF inter club competitions will know their opponents this morning as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) holds the preliminary draw.

The draw fro the Preliminary stage and the first round of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup will come off this morning in Cairo, Egypt at 10:00 hours GMT.

Ghana's representative in the Champions League Asante Kotoko cannot meet any of the 10 teams who have been exempted from the preliminary stage but may face some of the if they qualify for the first round.

The 10 are teams who have consistently performed very well in the competition and they are Wydad AC, Al Ahly SC, Espérance Tunis, TP Mazembe, Zamalek SC, Mamelodi Sundowns, Raja Club Athletic, Horoya AC, AS Vita Club and Primeiro de Agosto.

Asantgold too in a similar fashion will not be able to play against the 13 best performing teams in the CAF Confederations cup but may face any of them if they qualify for the first round.

The 13 clubs who are exempted from the preliminary stage of the Confederation Cup are Etoile Sahel, RS Berkane, JS Kabylie, ES Sétif, Al Ahli Tripoli, KCCA FC, Pyramids FC, Orlando Pirates, DC Motema Pembe, Al Hilal Obeid, UD Songo, ESAE FC !and FC San Pedro.