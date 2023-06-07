2 hours ago

Kudjoe Fianoo, the head of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has made a bold statement regarding two of Ghana's football powerhouses, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. Fianoo described them as "ordinary teams" and claimed that they have lost their former glory.

Asante Kotoko, the defending champions, have struggled to replicate their previous season's success and have faced challenges in securing victories throughout the current campaign.

Similarly, Accra Hearts of Oak has had a disappointing performance in the league this season. They find themselves in a precarious position where, if the teams below them fail to win in match week 34 and they also do not secure a victory, they could potentially face relegation.

Hearts of Oak currently sits in the 11th position on the league table with 45 points, while Asante Kotoko occupies the 4th place with 51 points.

Fianoo expressed his view that these teams have become ordinary and their former allure has diminished. He emphasized that the excitement surrounding matches involving these clubs is no longer present.

Drawing comparisons to popular clubs in other leagues, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain, Bayern Munich and Dortmund in Germany, and Manchester United and Liverpool in the UK, Fianoo highlighted how these clubs continue to generate enthusiasm among football fans.

"If they are doing well, they will attract people to watch matches, but they are ordinary, that is why we have rendered them ordinary. So the excitement is not there. If you go to Spain, it is about Barcelona and Real Madrid," Fianoo stated during an interview with Happy FM.

Furthermore, Fianoo expressed his excitement about the resurgence of Bofoakwa, another Ghanaian club, indicating that their return to form has brought him joy.

"When you come to Germany, it is about Bayern Munich, Dortmund. In the UK, it is about Manchester United, Liverpool, those traditional clubs. That is why I am so excited that Bofoakwa is back," Fianoo added.

Fianoo's remarks highlight the changing dynamics in Ghanaian football and raise discussions about the current status of these renowned clubs.