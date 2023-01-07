3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko are keen on setting up a youth team of their own that can groom and nurture talents for the first team.

The club is organizin a four day justify your inclusion to help stock the youth team with talented youngsters.

Kotoko have set aside four days that is from Tuesday January 17-20, 2023 at the Adako-Jachie training grounds to select for the best young talents from across the country.

The club will be looking to snap up players between the ages of 15-19 years and they must go for their registration forms to confirm their participation in the exercise.

Forms can be acquired at the secretariat of the Ashanti Regional Football Association and T.I Amass, Kumasi.

Coach Abdulai Gazale who started the season at the club as an assistant coach will be in charge of the recruitment of the best talents for the club.

He has a great track record of identifying, nurturing and honing the talents of young players and has been rightly sent back to the youth side to take charge.

Players that will be chosen will form the nucleus of a Kotoko youth team.