Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the jersey numbers for their players as the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season begins next week.

The club have registered 30 players for the coming season with four goalkeepers, nine defenders,seven midfielders with eight forwards.

Razak Abalora has been handed the no. 1 jersey whiles captain Felix Annan will wear jersey no 12.

Brazilian import Fabio Gama will wear jersey number 10 while Muniru Sulley younger brother of Sulley Muntari will put on jersey number 8.

New signings Evans Adomako has been handed the number 7 jersey with Emmanuel Keyekeh handed jersey number 6.

Kotoko will open their league campaign on Sunday 15th November against Techiman Eleven Wonders at their adopted home Accra Sports Stadium.

