38 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced yet again another sponsor with Happy Man beverages Limited after reaching an agreement with the firm.

Plus 1 will now be the official beverage sponsor for the club replacing Adonko Next Level Energy drink which occupied that role.

The contract between the two parties is for 18 months with Kotoko advertising the products of the wholly owned Ghanaian company.

Kotoko did not spell out the financial details of the sponsorship.

An official statement from the club read: “We are delighted to announce a partnership/ Sponsorship with beverages firm Happy Man ; producers of Plus 1 Cola , Plus 1 Apple , Plus 1 Mango , Plus 1 Tamarind and Plus 1 Energy for the next One and Half seasons beginning with 2021/22”.