Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play in their second preseason friendly match on their preseason training tour on Sunday evening at 4pm local time Ghana time.

The porcupine warriors will come up against lower tier United Arab Emirates side Liwa FC at the Shababal Ahli Stadium.

Kotoko lost their first preseason game on Thursday after defeating Al Hilal United in the early hours of Thursday and will be hoping to make amends on Sunday.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are on a preseason training tour of United Arab Emirates (UAE) having arrived in the early hours of Friday 8th October,2021.

The club are in Dubai for two weeks and will be playing friendly matches with teams in the gulf nation to keep their fitness.

Kotoko are expected back in Ghana on 22nd October to prepare for their league opener against Dreams FC on 29th October,2021.