Kotoko traveled to Accra on Tuesday, 9th August 2022 to finalize their documents for their training tour of Turkey.

They will then start training in Accra on Wednesday, 10th August 2022 after which they will depart Ghana on Sunday, 14th August 2022 for Turkey.

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will be traveling to Turkey for their pre-season training tour as announced by the club.

The porcupine warriors will travel to Turkey and will be there for 15 days as the training tour will start on 15th August and will end on 30th August 2022.

It will help the club be in shape for the CAF Champions League preliminary stage and the upcoming 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko at the end of last season traveled to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for their training tour and won the Ghana Premier League at a canter and will be hoping to repeat the dose this term.

But it still remains to be seen the coach who will go with the team on the tour as current head coach Prosper Nartey's future at the club is in serious doubt following his purported resignation last week.