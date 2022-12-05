12 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko has appointed Orlando Wellington as the first-team assistant coach.

The experienced gaffer will help Burkinabe head coach Seidu Zerbo as the club plots ways to retain the league title they won last season.

An official statement from the club read: “We are delighted to welcome on board Coach ORLANDO WELLINGTON as first team assistant coach.”

Wellington is no stranger to the local game as he has been around for a while having coached Berekum Chelsea to the Ghana Premier League title in their glory days in 2010.

The experienced gaffer was also assistant coach to Silas Tetteh when Ghana won the 2009 World U-20 Championship in Egypt.

He has also been in charge of Hears of Lions in the past and his last known job was as coach of Division One League side Wa Suntaa FC.