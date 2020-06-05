1 hour ago

Eccentric owner and President of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah in a no bares all interview slammed neighbours and cross city rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko for being kingpins in the dark arts of bribery and corruption in Ghana football.

He has accused Asante Kotoko for being the first club in Ghana to get involved in match fixing.

According to Gruzah, Kotoko schemed and planned clandestinely to relegate then neighbours Cornerstones who they accused of being a feeder club of Hearts of Oak.

Gruzah says right from the inception of the Ghana league in 1958 Kotoko had fixed all the matches even before a ball was kicked.

"Kotoko is the first Ghanaian club to be involved in match-fixing. Yes. They are the first club to practice such act," Grusah told Kessben FM.

He explained, "There was no league in 1957. All the fixed matches planned by Kotoko was in 1958 where they decided not to let Kumasi Cornerstones FC to win their first-ever Ghana Premier League title"

"Kotoko had the perception that Cornerstones FC was a feeder club for their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak. They defeat Cornerstones to aid Hearts of Oak to win the 1958 Ghana Premier League with 20 points.

King Faisal is currently languishing bottom of the Ghana Premier League with no win in 15 matches and are dead certainties to descend into the first division where they came from.