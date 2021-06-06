30 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is bereaved as news about the death of the father of the club's assistant and fitness prevention coach Pedro Manuel has been announced.

The father of the Portuguese trainer passed away in the early hours of Wednesday June 16th in his native Portugal after a short illness.

According to reports the assistant coach's father has been unwell for sometime now but gave up the ghost on Wednesday.

After training on Wednesday, players of the club took turns to console their coach and express their condolences to him and his bereaved family.

Kotoko posted a video of the club's player's taking turns to say some words of comfort to their assistant coach at the club's training ground at Adako Jachie.

During his career, Setúbal-born Pedro Manuel Regateiro Venâncio represented two clubs in the Primeira Liga, Sporting CP and Boavista FC, amassing more than 250 official appearances for the former albeit without no silverware won during his ten-year spell.

The ‘injury prevention coach’ title comes across as an interesting one as the 57-year-old career was curtailed at 30 due to knee problems.

Injury forced Venâncio to end his international career at 21 caps for Portugal. He had been selected for the 1986 Fifa World Cup but had to quit before the tournament in Mexico kicked off.

In February 2019, Venâncio told Lusa in an interview that he still lives in pain from the injuries which ended his career 27 years ago.

He retired at only 30, in a career downed by constant injuries.

