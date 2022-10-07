2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko pummeled lower-tier side 𝗞𝗼𝘇𝗼𝘆𝗮 𝗦.𝗖 4-1 in a friendly game at the Adako Jachie training pitch on Friday morning.

The reds have resorted to the friendly game to keep their match sharpness with the league on break due to a legal tussle.

Asante Kotoko dominated the match for the majorityy of the 90 minutes as the coach handed opportunities to a lot of fringe players who have not played much.

Kotoko won the game with two goals each from Samuel Boateng and Steven Dese Mukwala before the Konongo-based side pulled one back.

It remains unclear when the betPawa Premier League will resume as the GFA will battle in court with Ashgold on 14th October, 2022.