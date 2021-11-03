1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated lower tier side Future Stars FC on Wednesday afternoon at their Adako Jachie training base as they prepare for their match day two clash against Bechem United.

It was a hard fought win for Kotoko as they had to come from behind just as they did in match day one of the Ghana Premier League against Dreams FC last Saturday.

The porcupine warriors won by 2-1 but they were a goal down as at half time but the club over turned the scoreline after a raft of changes by the coach.

New capture Clinton Opoku and Cameroonian striker George Mfegue scored twice as they helped Kumasi Asante Kotoko to over turn the 1-0 score line.

Despite the match being a friendly game the training grounds was filled to capacity with most persons struggling to catch a glimpse of their stars.

Kotoko will take on in form Bechem United on Sunday in their match day two clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.