3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Division Two tier side Panthers FC in their first pre-season friendly match on Monday morning.

The Ghana Premier League champions beat the lower-tier side by 4-2 in the game.

Kotoko scored with goals coming from Stephen Amankona from the penalty spot, new signing Ernest Osei Poku was also on the scoresheet.

There was also goals from new Ugandan striker Stepehn Dese Mukwala and Dickson Afoakwa.

Kotoko has now coach with the resignation of Prosper Nartey Ogum with youth team coach Abdulai Gazale in charge of the team so far during their pre-season training.

The porcupine warriors were due to travel to Turkey for a pre-season tour but the club announced it has been postponed.