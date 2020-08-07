50 minutes ago

A board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban has congratulated newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah on his appointment to the position.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been without a substantive CEO since George Amoako was axed from his role at the club after the appointment of the new board.

The club had been relying on an IMT formed by the board members which was led by Mr Joseph Adu.

After consultations with the life patron and owner of the club, the board have been given the go ahead to appoint the young FIFA intermediary as the club's new CEO.

The board member took to his twitter handle to send him message of congratulations and says its a dawn of a new era at the club.

“Congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive of our dear club Kumasi Asante Kotoko”

“Big responsibility but there’s no one better suited for this job than you. You have the full support of the Board”

“May God bless this partnership. #LetsMakeKotokoGreatAgain”

