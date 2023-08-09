12 minutes ago

Ghanaian football club Asante Kotoko has kicked off their preparations for the upcoming season with the announcement of their first signing, defender Yahaha Dawuni, from Division One League side Susubiribi.

The Kumasi-based club wasted no time in the transfer market, securing the services of Yahaha Dawuni as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season.

Dawuni comes with a successful stint at Susubiribi Football Club in the Division One League, which caught the attention of the Porcupine Warriors.

As Dawuni's profile grew, he became a sought-after player, with Premier League team Bibiani Gold Stars also expressing interest.

However, it is Asante Kotoko that has successfully secured the promising young talent's signature.

The signing of Yahaha Dawuni is seen as a strategic move by Asante Kotoko, who are aiming to revamp their team after a challenging previous season that saw them finish fourth on the league table.

The club has reportedly made the decision to release eleven players, including notable names like Mohammed Alhassan and Maxwell Agyemang, as part of their rebuilding efforts.

Yahaha Dawuni's addition to the squad is expected to address the void left by the departing players and provide depth to Asante Kotoko's defensive lineup.

The young defender is anticipated to play a crucial role in shoring up the team's backline and contributing to their success in the upcoming season.

As pre-season preparations kick into full gear, Asante Kotoko is expected to announce further signings in the coming days.

The club is determined to assemble a competitive squad that will vie for honors in the 2021–2022 Ghana Premier League, and the acquisition of Yahaha Dawuni marks the first step in this journey.