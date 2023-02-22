1 hour ago

Former Management member and spokesperson for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Sarfo Doku has cast doubts over the competence of Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo.

The Burkinabe was appointed head coach of the club after league winner Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum departed the role after a disagreement with the management.

According to the legal practitioner, Kotoko can have a better coach than what they currently have at the helm with his side struggling.

In an interview with Space FM, Doku stated, "I want to say on record that the current Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo, is not the best coach for Kotoko.

"There are better coaches out there who could fit into his position and do better than what he is doing. His performance is not the best, to me, so far."

Kotoko has struggled to mount a strong title defense as they currently lie third with 28 points and seven points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

He has accused the Burkinabe trainer of not being fit for the Asante Kotoko coaching job.

The reds will next face second-placed Bechem United on Wednesday 1st March, 2023.